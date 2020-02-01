Bulls' Otto Porter: Resumes shooting
Porter (foot) was shooting after the Bulls' practice Saturday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Porter recently started doing light mobility drills, and Saturday's progression marks another step in his recovery. He's hoping to return near the All-Star break.
