Bulls' Otto Porter: Resurfaces in loss

Porter chipped in eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a block in 19 minutes during the Bulls' 108-102 loss to the Pacers.

Porter bounced back slightly from his two point (1-8 FG) performance on Wednesday. The Bulls are reincorporating him at a snail's pace, but owners likely anticipated this from the lottery-bound franchise. Porter averaged a career-best 17.5 points in 15 games for Chicago after the trade deadline last season, so there is genuine stash appeal here.