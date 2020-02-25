Bulls' Otto Porter: Ruled out Tuesday

Porter (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Thunder, KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bulls have indicated that Porter is nearing a return from the foot injury that's sidelined him since early November, but that return will not come Tuesday night. With Wendell Carter, Lauri Markkanen, Denzel Valentine, Luke Kornet, Chandler Hutchison and Kris Dunn also out, Chicago will once again have just nine available players.