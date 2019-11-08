Play

Bulls' Otto Porter: Ruled out with foot sprain

Porter will miss Saturday's game against the Rockets due to a left foot sprain, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Porter left Wednesday's game against the Hawks with a bruised left foot, but the issue was evidently more serious than that. His return timeline is unclear, but he'll sit for at least one contest. Chandler Hutchison will enter the starting lineup in his absence.

