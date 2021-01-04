Porter registered 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

Porter might have a rough day from the field, but he still ended as Chicago's third-highest scoring behind Zach LaVine and Coby White. He's making the most of his time as a starter due to Lauri Markkanen (COVID-19) absence, and he will try to maximize both his minutes and his production before moving back to the bench. His next chance to play will come Tuesday at Portland.