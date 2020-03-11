Bulls' Otto Porter: Scores 15 in 25 minutes off bench

Porter contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's victory over the Cavaliers.

Through his first three games since returning from a foot injury that forced him to miss the majority of the season thus far, Porter saw 18 minutes per game, and averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 dimes, 1.0 triples and 1.0 blocks, while shooting 40.2 percent from the field. Luckily, he seemed to step on the gas a little in his last game, going for 23 points, four steals, three rebounds, three triples and two assists on 52.9 percent shooting. Porter couldn't quite carry that same level of momentum into this contest, but still produced a solid stat line with good shooting percentages. With a four-game week, it's possible that Porter sees some rest soon, but as long as he's on the court, he's worth sticking into your lineups for his ability to produce gems like he did in his last game.