Bulls' Otto Porter: Scores 15 in win

Porter finished with 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals across 36 minutes in the Bulls' win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Porter didn't have a great shooting night, but he came away with production across the stat sheet in Wednesday's win. Porter has proven to be an electric scorer with the Bulls, and his recent cooling off is in large part due to Zach LaVine's scoring tear. He'll be a valuable fantasy asset when LaVine inevitably comes back down to earth.