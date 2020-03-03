Bulls' Otto Porter: Scores 18 in 17 minutes

Porter (foot) pitched in 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's 109-107 win over the Mavericks.

Porter rejoined the rotation following a foot fracture that kept him sidelined for nearly four months. He saw limited minutes as expected, but it was an extremely sharp performance, especially considering his last game action was back on Nov. 6. It's unclear how long Porter will be on a minutes restriction, but Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves is a fairly appealing one given the state of Minnesota's defense.