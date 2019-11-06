Bulls' Otto Porter: Scores 18 points Tuesday
Porter had 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one board and one steal in 27 minutes of a 118-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
Porter entered the game with some uncertainty regarding his status due to an ankle injury but it didn't slow him down as he finished with his second highest point total of the year. However, he wasn't particularly active in other aspects of the game as the Bulls gave up a fourth quarter lead in the loss. Chicago will have a quick turnaround, taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...