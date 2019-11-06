Bulls' Otto Porter: Scores 18 points Tuesday

Porter had 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one board and one steal in 27 minutes of a 118-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Porter entered the game with some uncertainty regarding his status due to an ankle injury but it didn't slow him down as he finished with his second highest point total of the year. However, he wasn't particularly active in other aspects of the game as the Bulls gave up a fourth quarter lead in the loss. Chicago will have a quick turnaround, taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.