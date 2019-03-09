Bulls' Otto Porter: Scores 23 in loss
Porter finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Pistons on Friday.
Porter has settled in nicely as the Bulls' second option on offense behind Zach LaVine, and the former is a consistent scorer with a lot of upside for big games. His stats across the board add another layer to his fantasy value.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...