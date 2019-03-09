Bulls' Otto Porter: Scores 23 in loss

Porter finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Pistons on Friday.

Porter has settled in nicely as the Bulls' second option on offense behind Zach LaVine, and the former is a consistent scorer with a lot of upside for big games. His stats across the board add another layer to his fantasy value.