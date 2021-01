Porter scored 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3PT) to go along with eight rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.

Porter returned from a one-game absence and shot the ball well from the paint. He also rebound the ball well and has managed at least eight boards in his last three contests. While his contributions in those two categories have remained strong, Porter's defensive contributions have fallen off as he's managed only one steal across his last six games.