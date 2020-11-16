Porter will exercise his $28.4 million player option for the 2020-21 season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Porter signed the deal as a member of the Wizards back in 2017, and he'll now enter the final year of the contract, which will ultimately pay him more than $106 million over four years. Since coming to Chicago midway through the 2018-19 season, Porter's impact has been limited by injuries. He appeared in just 14 games last season, averaging 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game -- his fewest since 2014-15. Healthy entering 2020-21, the former Georgetown standout will likely be counted on for a larger role, though it's possible the Bulls could look to move him at some point, given his status as an expiring contract.