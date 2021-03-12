Porter (back) isn't included on the Bulls' injury report for Friday's game against the Heat, suggesting he'll be available for the second half of the team's back-to-back set.

After missing 15 games over the past five weeks due to back spasms, Porter made his return to action in Thursday's 127-105 loss to the 76ers. He handled a limited bench role for the Bulls in his first game since Feb. 1, playing 18 minutes and finishing with three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Porter might be able to handle a similar workload for the second half of the back-to-back set, but he may not see his playing time expand much beyond this level once his injury is further in the rear-view mirror. Given Porter's durability concerns as well as the Bulls' ample depth at forward, head coach Billy Donovan may be content to keep the 27-year-old in the 20-to-25-minute role he often filled prior to being shut down with the back injury.