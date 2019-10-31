Bulls' Otto Porter: Shows signs of life Wednesday

Porter had 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Porter relieved some of the pressure Wednesday, scoring 15 points in 27 minutes. He still doesn't look like himself but this may have been a step in the right direction. He has played at least 27 minutes in each of his last two games but is yet to find his footing, especially on the defensive end. Despite the frustrations, Porter remains a hold in standard leagues.