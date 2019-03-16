Bulls' Otto Porter: Somewhat limited in loss Friday

Porter totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to the Clippers.

Porter took his place in the starting lineup as expected, ending with just 15 points and two rebounds. He shot the ball efficiently but offered very little in terms of supporting stats. Since joining the Bulls, Porter has been a far better fantasy option but has been a little banged up over the past couple of weeks. As long as he can stay on the floor, Porter should be a solid top-50 player moving forward.