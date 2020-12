Porter will start Thursday's game against the Wizards, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Porter has seen relatively limited run this season, seeing 23.0 minutes per game, though he's been putting up good numbers, averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He'll presumably get more action Thursday considering he's starting and Lauri Markkanen (Covid-19/calf) is out.