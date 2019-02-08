Bulls' Otto Porter: Status unclear for Friday
Porter (not injury related) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
After being acquired from the Wizards on Wednesday, Porter was unable to complete his physical in time to join the Bulls for their flight to Brooklyn, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. Porter instead flew commercially and arrived in New York on Thursday night, so he'll presumably join the team for their morning shootaround Friday. That bodes well for Porter's chances of debuting against the Nets, though his role could be restricted initially while he looks to gain familiarity with his new teammates and the Bulls' offensive concepts.
