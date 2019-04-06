Bulls' Otto Porter: Still out Saturday
Porter (shoulder) is out Saturday against the 76ers.
Porter has been out since March 18 due to a strained right shoulder. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Knicks, which marks the Bulls' second-to-last game of the season.
