Bulls' Otto Porter: Still restricted to 20-22 minutes

Porter will remain on a restriction of 20-22 minutes for Friday's game against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Porter has seen 17 and 18 minutes, respectively, in his first two games back from injury. He'll remain on a limit Friday as he's eased back into the flow of games.

