Bulls' Otto Porter: Strong numbers in return

Porter scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-107 win over the Grizzlies.

After missing Monday's game against the Bucks with a leg injury, Porter returned to action and delivered arguably his best all-around performance since coming over from the Wizards. He's scored at least 17 points in all six full games he's played for Chicago, and now that he's out from the shadow of John Wall and Bradley Beal, Porter could prove to have a surprising fantasy ceiling.