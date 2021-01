Porter had seven points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists during Saturday's 123-122 loss to Portland.

The 27-year-old struggled to find his shot in this one as his teammates shot 51 percent on 39 three-point attempts. Porter is averaging 11.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 51.2 percent from the field in 23.6 minutes over his past five games.