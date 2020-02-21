Play

Bulls' Otto Porter: Takes contact 3-on-3

Porter (foot) took contact in a 3-on-3 setting during Friday's practice and his status for Saturday's game against the Suns will be determined that day, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Porter is on the verge of a return from a broken left foot. If he's cleared to play Saturday, he could be on a minutes restriction.

More News
Our Latest Stories