Porter scored 28 points (10-14 FG, 5-9 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Wizards.

Porter stepped into the starting lineup in the absence of Lauri Markkanen (Covid-19/calf) and topped 30 minutes for the first time this season. He shredded the Wizards' defense in the process and connected on at least five three-point field goals for the first time since March 1, 2019. Porter also used his increased role to secure multiple steals for the third consecutive contest. So long as Markkanen is sidelined, Porter should have the chance to continue to provide solid numbers across the board.