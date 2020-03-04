Bulls' Otto Porter: To see 20-22 minutes off bench
Porter will come off the bench Wednesday against the Timberwolves and play 20-22 minutes, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Porter played 17 minutes during his return Monday, scoring 18 points on 11 shots. He'll have his minutes limit upped in his second game back.
