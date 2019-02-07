Bulls' Otto Porter: Traded to Chicago
Porter was traded to the Bulls on Wednesday in exchange for Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
In the wake of the news that John Wall (Achilles) is expected to be out for 12 months, Porter has been moved to Chicago for a pair of rebuilding pieces. The Bulls seem to be banking on the 25-year-old Porter increasing the ceiling of the young core, which is made up of Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter. Porter figures to slide in as Chicago's starting small forward. He started off the year slowly and missed 10 games in the middle of the year, but the hope seems to be that Porter will bounce back to his usual self and be worth the over $55 million he's owed over the next two seasons. Last year, Porter shot 44.1 percent from distance on 4.1 attempts per game.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...