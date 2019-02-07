Bulls' Otto Porter: Traded to Chicago

Porter was traded to the Bulls on Wednesday in exchange for Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In the wake of the news that John Wall (Achilles) is expected to be out for 12 months, Porter has been moved to Chicago for a pair of rebuilding pieces. The Bulls seem to be banking on the 25-year-old Porter increasing the ceiling of the young core, which is made up of Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter. Porter figures to slide in as Chicago's starting small forward. He started off the year slowly and missed 10 games in the middle of the year, but the hope seems to be that Porter will bounce back to his usual self and be worth the over $55 million he's owed over the next two seasons. Last year, Porter shot 44.1 percent from distance on 4.1 attempts per game.