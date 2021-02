Porter (back) went through shootaround in the morning and will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup with the Knicks, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.

Coach Billy Donovan said he's optimistic that Porter will be available Monday, but a final call may not come until just before tip. The veteran played 24 minutes against Portland on Saturday, finishing with seven points, three boards, three assists and one made three (1-6 3PT) off the bench.