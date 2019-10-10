Bulls' Otto Porter: Well-balanced line in loss
Porter went for 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 3Pt), eight assists, seven rebounds and one block across 22 minutes during the Bulls' 127-125 preseason loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Porter bounced back nicely from a lackluster five-point showing in the preseason-opening loss to the Bucks, generating numbers much more along the lines of his career norms. The veteran wing missed the last 11 games of the 2018-19 campaign with a strained shoulder, but he appears to be at full health this preseason and should once again serve as a key component of the Bulls' attack.
