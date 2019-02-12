Bulls' Otto Porter: Well-rounded line in Monday's loss
Porter pitched in 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-99 loss to the Bucks.
Porter has been solid through his first three games with the Bulls. The team was severely lacking along the wing prior to Porter's arrival, as Chicago cashed in previous starting small forward Justin Holiday for a couple draft picks earlier in the campaign. Given that the club has been starved for help at Porter's position, expect him to keep receiving fairly heavy minutes in an effort to help build chemistry with Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, and Kris Dunn.
