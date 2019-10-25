Bulls' Otto Porter: Will be on minutes limit
Porter won't play more than 24 minutes in Friday's game against the Grizzlies, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The Bulls are making a conscious effort to manage Porter's minutes early in the season, and the plan is to limit his minutes Friday so that he can play in the second half of the back-to-back Saturday against the Raptors. Tomas Satoransky and Denzel Valentine could have a chance to see more minutes with Porter on a restriction Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.