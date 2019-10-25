Bulls' Otto Porter: Will be on minutes limit

Porter won't play more than 24 minutes in Friday's game against the Grizzlies, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bulls are making a conscious effort to manage Porter's minutes early in the season, and the plan is to limit his minutes Friday so that he can play in the second half of the back-to-back Saturday against the Raptors. Tomas Satoransky and Denzel Valentine could have a chance to see more minutes with Porter on a restriction Friday.