Bulls' Otto Porter: Will make Bulls debut Friday
Porter (not injury related) is set to make his Bulls debut Friday.
Porter was acquired by the Bulls on Wednesday, and he gives the team's youth movement some playoff experience. He'll presumably slot in as Chicago's starting small forward and should occupy the position for the remainder of the season. His 29.0 minutes per night are his lowest since 2014-15, but a change in scenery could afford Porter more consistent playing time.
