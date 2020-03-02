Play

Bulls' Otto Porter: Will play 16-to-20 minutes

Porter (foot) will see between 16-and-20 minutes in his return from a four-month absence due to a fractured left foot, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Porter will see a healthy rotational role in his return from an extended absence. While his return is great news for owners, Porter can probably be avoided in the majority of formats until he's able to take on a larger role.

