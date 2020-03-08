Bulls' Otto Porter: Will remain in bench role

Coach Jim Boylen suggested Sunday he expects Porter to stick in a bench role for the foreseeable future, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bulls have been cautious with Porter in his three games since returning from a fractured foot, an injury that kept him sidelined for nearly four months. Porter has played no more than 20 minutes in any game since his return, and while he could see his playing time gradually increase, the Bulls are expected to keep some restriction in place for the next several games, if not the rest of the season. Bringing Porter off the bench helps the Bulls manage his minutes a little more easily rather than if he were starting, so Denzel Valentine or Shaquille Harrison look poised to continue getting opportunities with the top unit.