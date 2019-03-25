Bulls' Otto Porter: Won't play Tuesday
Porter (shoulder) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Toronto.
Porter hasn't been able to practice either of the last two days, so he'll miss a fourth consecutive contest as he continues to deal with soreness in his shoulder. Given that the Bulls are playing on the first night of a road/home back-to-back, there's a good chance Porter's absence streak could end up reaching five games. With Zach LaVine (thigh) out and Kris Dunn (back) doubtful, expect Shaq Harrison, Ryan Arcidiacono, Wayne Selden and Antonio Blakeney to each be in line for potential minutes boosts.
