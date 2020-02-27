Bulls' Otto Porter: Won't return Saturday
Coach Jim Boylen said Porter (foot) will not play Saturday against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Porter returned to practice Thursday, per Johnson, but he's still not ready for game action. He'll look to keep ramping things up over the weekend before potentially returning to the court for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...