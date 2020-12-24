Porter will come off the bench in the season opener against the Hawks on Wednesday, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
The 27-year-old was the presumed favorite to begin the season as Chicago's starting small forward, but rookie Patrick Williams will instead receive the nod. Porter should still see plenty of opportunities as the top option off the bench.
