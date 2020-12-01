Coach Billy Donovan noted that Porter's health is "the most import" aspect for the Bulls this season, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Porter dealt with injuries last season, which limited him to just 14 games. He's one of the league's better three-and-D wings when healthy and has shown top-40 upside as a fantasy option. That's when seeing 30-plus minutes, however, and coach Donovan may limit Porter's playing time.