Oklahoma City traded Dieng to the Bulls on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The Bulls flipped Coby White and Mike Conley to the Hornets, while Collin Sexton will join Dieng in Chicago after this three-team deal.

Dieng was buried on the depth chart in Oklahoma City and will now get a fresh start in Chicago. Dieng has 136 regular-season appearances to his name across four seasons, posting career averages of 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes. He's not guaranteed a rotation role right away in Chicago, to be clear. He can be considered questionable to debut Thursday in Toronto.