Beverley closed Tuesday's 104-98 loss to the Raptors with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes.

Beverley did a little bit of everything for Chicago, leading all starters in rebounds while finishing two points and three boards shy of a double-double. Beverley has posted at least five points and five rebounds on 10 occasions this season, including in two of his last three outings.