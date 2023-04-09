Beverley (rest) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Beverley missed Friday's game against the Mavericks due to rest, but he is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's game, so he should be available. A minutes restriction can't be ruled out, considering the Bulls will face the Raptors in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday.
