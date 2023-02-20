The Bulls are expected to sign Beverley on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Bulls were targeting Russell Westbrook to fix their point-guard deficiencies, but he opted to join the Clippers earlier Monday, forcing Chicago to pivot to Beverley. Beverley figures to have a real shot to push Ayo Dosunmu for the starting gig and should garner a hefty role right away, especially if Alex Caruso (foot) and Goran Dragic (knee) remain out following the All-Star break.