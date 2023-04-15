Beverley had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists over 27 minutes during Friday's 102-91 Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Beverley couldn't lift his team to victory Friday, failing to score in 27 minutes. The veteran guard was unable to provide his usual spark, allowing the Heat to roll over the top of the Bulls down the stretch. Looking ahead, Beverley is no spring chicken, meaning his days of being a fantasy-relevant player may be coming to an end, no matter his role next season.