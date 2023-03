Beverley ended Wednesday's 117-115 win over Detroit with five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes.

Beverley was the only player in Wednesday's game to post double-digit marks in rebounds and assists while finishing five points short of a triple-double. Beverley has posted at least five points, five rebounds and five assists in two games this season.