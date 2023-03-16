Beverley totaled three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Kings.

Beverley's shooting tailed off considerably after he put up 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field in the Bulls' previous game Saturday against the Rockets, but he managed to pull down double-digit boards for the second straight contest. He paired the rebound production with solid numbers in the defensive categories, which helped make up for the poor shooting and lackluster assist total. Beverley is averaging 5.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 three-pointers, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals in 28.7 minutes per game through his first nine outings with the Bulls. While his overall production isn't outstanding, it's enough to make him a roster-worthy player in 14-team leagues depending on a manager's needs.