Beverley tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block in 28 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 loss to the Bucks.

Beverley paid off handsomely for those that streamed him for defensive stats, and he even came through with his second-best assist total since he joined the Bulls in mid-February. Since the Bulls are locked in as the Eastern Conference's No. 10 seed, head coach Billy Donovan told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago after Wednesday's game that all of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan could be candidates to rest Friday in Dallas. Donovan omitted Beverley from that group, so it's possible the veteran guard could be thrust into a more expanded role Friday if he plays. On the other hand, it's possible that Beverley could be active but play more limited minutes than usual, so he'll still carry an element of risk as a streaming option.