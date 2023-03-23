Beverley chipped in zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 loss to the 76ers.

Beverley failed to score for the first time since Feb. 26 and played the fewest minutes of any Chicago starter Wednesday. He is averaging 6.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists across his last 10 appearances. Beverley is also shooting just 40.4 percent from the field over that span.