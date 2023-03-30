Beverley produced zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Lakers.
If Austin Reaves doing the "too small" celebration wasn't bad enough, Beverley also failed to score for the second time in his last five outings. He is averaging 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals on a 28.6 field-goal percentage over that stretch. Beverley's only true fantasy value is if your team desperately needs steals.
