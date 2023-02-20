Beverley is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Bulls on Monday upon clearing waivers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Bulls were targeting Russell Westbrook to address the point guard position, but he opted to join the Clippers earlier Monday, forcing Chicago to pivot to Beverley. Beverley should have a real shot to push Ayo Dosunmu for the starting gig and could settle into a 20-plus-minute role right away, especially if Alex Caruso (foot) and Goran Dragic (knee) remain sidelined following the All-Star break. In 45 games with the Lakers earlier this season, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 26.9 minutes per contest while shooting 40.2 percent from the field.