Beverley will start at point guard in his Chicago debut Friday against the Nets.

Beverley and Alex Caruso will join a starting lineup that also includes Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. Meanwhile, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams will shift to the bench. If Beverley's workload is substantial, he could emerge with some decent fantasy value for his ability to produce assists, three-pointers and defensive stats.