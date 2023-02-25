Beverley ended Friday's 131-87 victory over the Nets with eight points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 22 minutes.

Beverley immediately started for the Bulls in his debut and did what he said he'd do, bringing energy and defense to the floor. While it wasn't an amazing stat line, Beverley helped the Bulls win their first game since Feb. 6 and will be looking to get them into the playoffs. As long as he's starting, Beverley will be a solid contributor in assists, three-pointers and defensive stats.