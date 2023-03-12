Beverley accumulated 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 win over Houston.
Beverley missed just one shot en route to his highest scoring outing since joining the Bulls. He also tied his season high with 10 boards, a mark he's reached three times now, and notched his second double-double of the campaign -- both with Chicago. Across eight appearances with the Bulls, the veteran point guard is averaging 5.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.8 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game.
